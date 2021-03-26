You Can Now Only Buy 60 Days Of Game Time In World Of Warcraft

Yesterday Blizzard announced they would be removing the 30, 90, and 180-day game time purchase options from World of Warcraft, leaving only the 60-day option.

“We recently conducted a review on the available services in all currencies. Based on this, we have decided to alter the available Game Time options in the Blizzard Shop,” Blizzard wrote in a forum post.

Purchasing game time was a way for players to experience World of Warcraft without committing to a recurring subscription payment plan. As of today, players who wish to continue this model of payment will only be able to buy game time in 60-day chunks at 29.99 USD.

Wowhead.com speculates the move might be to shift game time buyers into one of Blizzard’s subscription plans, which leads to more money for the company.

Subscription plans and WoW tokens have not been affected, so don’t worry if you’re like me and still paying 14.99 USD month-to-month.

