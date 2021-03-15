Early Reactions To Zack Snyder’s Justice League Are Promising

Another superhero movie hits streaming services this week and for some, it might seem a bit familiar.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the original director’s vision for the big screen superhero team-up, giving an alternate cut of Joss Whedon’s 2017 Justice League. With only a few days to go until release, some critics caught a full look at Snyder’s cut and early reactions indicate it may actually improve on the original.

Snyder’s Justice League will come in at 4 hours and 2 minutes, which is double the runtime of the 2017 release. What exactly is included in these extra two hours, you ask?

Many of the scenes that Snyder shot before he departed the film, which then ended up on the cutting room floor, have made it into this latest version. We’ll also see the return of DC characters such as Jared Leto’s Joker from Suicide Squad and Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke. Major DC villain Darkseid will also see the light of day in Snyder’s cut.

Audiences can also expect a whole new look to the tone and visual effects of the film with Snyder bringing his distinctive style. You can get a taste of what’s to come in the latest trailer.

So, do a handful of cut scenes and Superman in a black suit make for a better version of the film? Here’s what early reactions are saying about Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Zack Snyder's Justice League. Beautiful, bold, patient, and so determined to give dignity to every bit of its story and characters, it's guaranteed to inspire the future of fantasy blockbusters. In other words, everything Man of Steel and BvS fans knew this was building towards. pic.twitter.com/hIHUKulASM — Andrew Dyce (@andrewbdyce) March 14, 2021

ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE is a masterpiece. Snyder brings his brilliant technical & emotional storytelling to an awesome continuation of what he beautifully built in MAN OF STEEL & BvS. Great mix of soundtrack & score. 1.33 aspect ratio is incredibly immersive. Loved R-Rating. pic.twitter.com/JWbZx9041K — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) March 14, 2021

Since the Social Embargo is lifted,

Zack Snyder's Justice League is stunning, epic, funny and hits you right in the feels.

If Avengers Endgame was Marvel’s Best Movie ever than ZSJL is WB’s Best Movie ever. Not Just DC Comics. It’s that great. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/GH7zGbLg20 — Mr. Will-iam. ???? (@bestever23) March 14, 2021

ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE is a miracle of a movie when you take into account how we got here & how great the final product is. A four-hour epic with dazzling visuals, a grand score, more consistent character development & tone. Justice has been done & Zack Snyder can be proud. pic.twitter.com/cMzKtZ8Kf4 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 14, 2021

For those wondering just how different the Snyder cut is to the Whedon version, apparently very.

If you don't believe that #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is a totally different movie by comparison to the theatrical version, you are wrong. I would estimate maybe 25% of theatrical (the best parts) were shot by Zack. Maybe 12% of the Snyder Cut is stuff you might have seen before. pic.twitter.com/7ESlNHPIsL — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 14, 2021

Cyborg actor, Ray Fisher, also had plenty of good things to say about it.

Ray Fisher’s reaction to finally watching Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He has waited so long for this. Zack said he wouldn’t let Ray watch it until all the VFX for Cyborg were done. I’m so happy for Ray. #SnyderCut #Cyborg pic.twitter.com/00pn7RDrNU — Walt (@UberKryptonian) March 13, 2021

Zack Snyder is a veteran of the DC universe with Man of Steel and Batman vs. Superman under his belt. It seems more likely that if you like his previous DC films then you’ll like this one too.

The #SnyderCut isn't going to win over new viewers. It's everything fans love about his work… and everything people don't like about his work but amplified. It's better than 2017 obvi but does not need to be 4 hours at all. — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) March 14, 2021

There’s not long to go until fans will be able to weigh in on the long-awaited Snyder cut for themselves. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be released on March 18 and Australians can stream it exclusively on Binge.