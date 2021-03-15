See Games Differently

Early Reactions To Zack Snyder’s Justice League Are Promising

Lauren Rouse

Published 2 hours ago: March 15, 2021 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:justice league
moviessnyder cut
Early Reactions To Zack Snyder’s Justice League Are Promising
Warner Bros.
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Another superhero movie hits streaming services this week and for some, it might seem a bit familiar.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the original director’s vision for the big screen superhero team-up, giving an alternate cut of Joss Whedon’s 2017 Justice League. With only a few days to go until release, some critics caught a full look at Snyder’s cut and early reactions indicate it may actually improve on the original.

Snyder’s Justice League will come in at 4 hours and 2 minutes, which is double the runtime of the 2017 release. What exactly is included in these extra two hours, you ask?

Many of the scenes that Snyder shot before he departed the film, which then ended up on the cutting room floor, have made it into this latest version. We’ll also see the return of DC characters such as Jared Leto’s Joker from Suicide Squad and Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke. Major DC villain Darkseid will also see the light of day in Snyder’s cut.

Audiences can also expect a whole new look to the tone and visual effects of the film with Snyder bringing his distinctive style. You can get a taste of what’s to come in the latest trailer.

So, do a handful of cut scenes and Superman in a black suit make for a better version of the film? Here’s what early reactions are saying about Zack Snyder’s Justice League. 

For those wondering just how different the Snyder cut is to the Whedon version, apparently very.

Cyborg actor, Ray Fisher, also had plenty of good things to say about it.

Zack Snyder is a veteran of the DC universe with Man of Steel and Batman vs. Superman under his belt. It seems more likely that if you like his previous DC films then you’ll like this one too.

There’s not long to go until fans will be able to weigh in on the long-awaited Snyder cut for themselves. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be released on March 18 and Australians can stream it exclusively on Binge.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.