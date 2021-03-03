See Games Differently

Zynga Buys Torchlight Studio Echtra Games

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: March 4, 2021 at 12:30 am -
Filed to:business finance
echtra gamesfarmvillefrank gibeaulinux gamesmax schaefernaturalmotionrole playing video gamesrpgtechnology internettorchlighttorchlight iitorchlight iiivideo gamesvideo gamingwindows gameszynga
Zynga Buys Torchlight Studio Echtra Games
Image: Zynga
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Echtra Games, the San Francisco-based studio founded in 2016 by Diablo and Torchlight co-creator Max Schaefer, is now owned by Zynga, the company that gave us FarmVille.

Fresh off the lukewarm release of Torchlight III, Echtra Games joins Zynga to work on an unannounced cross-platform action role-playing game in partnership with Zynga’s NaturalMotion Studio. According to the official announcement, Zynga acquired Echtra to strengthen its cross-platform development capabilities for future projects. The term “cross-platform” appears in the announcement no less than a dozen times.

“Max and his team at Echtra Games are responsible for some of the most legendary game properties ever created, and they are experts in the action RPG genre and cross-platform development. I’m excited to welcome the Echtra Games team into the Zynga family,” said Frank Gibeau, chief executive officer of Zynga via that official announcement. “This acquisition will be instrumental in growing our iconic licenses and brands from mobile to PCs and consoles, while helping to further expand Zynga’s total addressable market.”

We probably won’t get a FarmVille action RPG out of this, but I can dream.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.