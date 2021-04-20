See Games Differently

A Pokémon-Themed Fossil Exhibit Opening In Japan

Brian Ashcraft

A Pokémon-Themed Fossil Exhibit Opening In Japan
Image: © 2021 Pokémon. © 1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.
In what seems like an inevitability, a touring exhibition called Pokémon Kaseki Hakubutsukan (ポケモン化石博物館) or “Pokémon Fossil Museum” will open this summer in Japan.

According to the official announcement, the exhibition will let visitors observe and compare fossils from dinosaurs and other creatures as well as extinct plants with Pocket Monsters, with the idea of hopefully showing how enjoyable paleontology is. 

Image: © 2021 Pokémon. © 1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. Image: © 2021 Pokémon. © 1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

Considering Fossil Pokémon exist and are a thing, this exhibit makes perfect sense!

Image: © 2021 Pokémon. © 1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. Image: © 2021 Pokémon. © 1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

The Pokémon Fossil Museum will kick off this July at the Mikasa City Museum in Hokkaido before wrapping up there in September and moving on to Shimane Prefecture, Tokyo, and Aichi. Other locations will be added before the exhibition ends its run in summer 2023. 

