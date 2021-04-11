A Very Short, Very Wholesome Zelda Song (By The Dude From The Mountain Goats)

Imagine being a kid, sitting down to play some Zelda, and instead of kicking back with the game’s instrumental score getting an improvised soundtrack by your dad. Who is…John Darnielle from The Mountain Goats.

My new job is providing an improvised soundtrack for my son as he utterly crushes Breath of the Wild pic.twitter.com/iQMN5F8bm8 — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) April 11, 2021

My new life goal is to get someone doing this while I play Total War, and by “someone” I mean “an orchestra”.