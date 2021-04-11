See Games Differently

A Very Short, Very Wholesome Zelda Song (By The Dude From The Mountain Goats)

Luke Plunkett

Published 33 mins ago: April 12, 2021 at 8:40 am -
Image: Nintendo
Imagine being a kid, sitting down to play some Zelda, and instead of kicking back with the game’s instrumental score getting an improvised soundtrack by your dad. Who is…John Darnielle from The Mountain Goats.

My new life goal is to get someone doing this while I play Total War, and by “someone” I mean “an orchestra”.

