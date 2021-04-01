See Games Differently

Ah Loot River Looks Fantastic

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: April 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm -
Filed to:dos games
gameshospitality recreationlootpuzzle video gametetrisvideo gamingwar conflict
Ah Loot River Looks Fantastic
Gif: Loot River
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

A few seconds into this announcement trailer for Loot River and I’m thinking, OK, it’s a top-down Dark Souls game. Fine, whatever. A few seconds later suddenly there’s Tetris in there too and everything looks a lot more interesting.

The combination of slow and methodical combat, puzzle elements as you race across sliding barges/platforms and the fact that it looks like running is just as important as fighting all look cool as hell!

Oh, and it’s all procedurally-generated, so you won’t be able to rely in memorising the puzzles and runs either.

Loot River is coming to PC…sometime in the future.

.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.