Analogue Pocket Shipments Pushed Back To October

Ian Walker

Published 1 hour ago: April 1, 2021 at 9:40 am -
Filed to:analogue
it sure is purdy. (Gif: Analogue)
Analogue just announced its Analogue Pocket handheld console will miss its original May 2021 shipment date and will slip to October instead.

“The current global state of affairs continues to create supply chain challenges outside of our control,” Analogue said in an official statement. “There have been sudden and severe electrical component shortages as well as logistical issues leading to a domino effect of challenges for nearly everyone in the industry. We’re working hard to get Pocket out as fast as possible and we appreciate your understanding and patience.”

When it was announced in late 2019, Analogue touted the Pocket as the most advanced handheld console ever conceived, an FPGA-based machine that could be configured to support the cartridges of all the most popular classic handheld systems: Game Boy, Game Boy Colour, Game Boy Advance, Sega Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket, Atari Lynx, and even NEC’s portable TurboGrafx-16, the Turbo Express.

These specs naturally made waves, leading to a swift selling out when Analogue first offered the Pocket for preorder last August. Demand was so high that Analogue later assured prospective buyers that the system was never meant to be a limited edition, and that more would be made available. Preorders are expected to reopen sometime this year, though it’s possible those plans may be affected by component shortages as well.

For now, we’re going to have to wait even longer to check out what Analogue suggests will be the Rolls-Royce of Game Boys.

