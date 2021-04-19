See Games Differently

Apex Legends Coming To Phones

Riley MacLeod

Published 1 hour ago: April 20, 2021 at 4:30 am -
Filed to:apex
apex legendsbattle royale gamechad grenierelectronic artselectronic arts gamesfads and trendsfirst person shootersgamessportstechnology internettitanfallvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
Apex Legends Coming To Phones
Screenshot: Respawn
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Battle royale Apex Legends is coming to phones, developer Respawn announced today. The mobile version will begin testing in certain regions this spring, with a wider rollout to come.

Apex Legends Mobile is specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone,” Apex Game Director Chad Grenier wrote in a blog post. “It’s a new version of Apex Legends, but it’s true to the original.”

Like other versions of the game, Apex Legends Mobile will be free-to-play. Grenier notes the mobile version won’t feature crossplay.

Respawn will roll out the game through “a series of smaller closed beta tests in India and the Philippines” on Android beginning this spring. After that, the game will get larger tests and iOS support. There’s no indication of when the game will be widely available yet.

Apex Legends came to Switch in early March. A new story trailer released today teased some of the rumoured Titanfall content players have been eager to see in Season 9, which begins May 4.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.