Apogee, One Of The Original Indie Publishers, Is Back

Published 1 hour ago: April 21, 2021 at 10:45 am
If you ever enjoyed Duke Nukem 3DBio Menace, Crystal Caves, Blake Stone, Commander Keen, Secret Agent, Wolfenstein 3D, Alien Carnage, Raptor: Call of the ShadowsShadow Warrior, Death Rally or Wacky Wheels in the past, then you owe a little bit of thanks to Apogee. The shareware publisher was a massive name in the early to mid-’90s for their work in helping publish a ton of iconic indie games, and overnight it was revealed that the indie publisher is making a comeback.

The publisher (which is calling itself Apogee Entertainment instead of Apogee Software), with a bit of help from Duke Nukem voice actor Jon St. John, showed off a string of titles that will supposedly ship over the next 12 months. While there weren’t any specific dates or announcements, the showcase did have footage of what looked like a remastered Cosmo’s Cosmic Adventure, some Raptor gameplay (although it didn’t look remastered at all), some games with zombie elements, and a survival platformer called Residual.

In an interview with Gamesindustry, Apogee founder Scott Miller said the studio was looking to promote games that “have a strong fun factor” with a low barrier to entry. “I don’t think we’re going to do any games like Cuphead that are enormously difficult; that’s not really our thing,” Miller said.

The first title announced, Residual, is due out in the Australian spring. Players will explore a procedurally generated planet with light puzzle elements, according to the official release, and it’ll ship on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, and the Switch.

As for everything else? Apogee certainly has a bucket full of games that could totally use a sequel. The footage of the original Raptor with “currently in development” overlaid is definitely good news on a hump day. But remakes of Blood and Terminal Velocity — or a Terminal Velocity sequel/prequel — would do just nicely.

Update 10:50 AM: One of the developers involved has revealed that a Monster Bash remake, Monster Bash HD, is absolutely on the cards. It’s looking pretty authentic, all things considered.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports.

  • I assume the 3D Realms brand will continue? It eventually replaced the Apogee brand in the late 90s, but I’m guessing both brands will exist moving forward.

  • If they didn’t screw it up a remake of blood it would be amazing, one of my favourite fps of that 2.5D era (maybe just edged out by the first two Dark Forces games but it’s been so long since I’ve played them don’t know if they hold up as well anymore)
    Even a release on the switch with updated controls would be very welcome.

    On mildly related tangent, would love to see a 2.5D retrospective on Kotaku (if there isn’t one already) and see what are the favourites of the community, I’m sure there are a few gems I would have missed.

