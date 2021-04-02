See Games Differently

Apple Arcade’s Biggest Expansion Yet Adds 30 New Games Including Fantasian, NBA 2K21, And Oregon Trail

Mike Fahey

Published 46 mins ago: April 3, 2021 at 12:30 am -
Filed to:2k21
amusement arcadeappleapple arcadearcadebadlandgamesipadnbapuzzle video gamespuzzlesrpgspelltowersudokutechnology internetthreesvideo gamingzach gage
Apple Arcade’s Biggest Expansion Yet Adds 30 New Games Including Fantasian, NBA 2K21, And Oregon Trail
Image: Apple
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Apple Arcade exploded this morning, adding 30 new titles across three categories: “Arcade Originals” like Mistwalker’s RPG Fantasian and a game from the makers of Hot Shots Golf, “App Store Greats” like Monument Valley and Threes!, and “Timeless Classics” like Zach Gage’s Really Bad Chess and good old Solitaire. It’s the biggest influx of games to the $US4.99 ($7) service since launch, bringing the catalogue to over 180 games.

I woke up this morning and logged on to Apple Arcade on my phone to play some of Mistwalker’s new old-school turn-based RPG, Fantasian. I went to the Arcade section of iTunes, then the “All Games” menu, and I began to scroll. NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition? That’s new. Clap Hanz Golf, a new game from the makers of my favourite anime golf series ever, Hot Shots Golf (aka Everybody’s Golf)? Holy crap.

Clap Hanz Golf! (Screenshot: Clap Hanz) Clap Hanz Golf! (Screenshot: Clap Hanz)

Fantasian, Clap Hanz Golf, and NBA 2K21 Arcade are joined by Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker, World of Demons, a modern twist on The Oregon Trail, Simon’s Cat: Story Time, Star Trek: Legends, Cut the Rope Remastered, and SongPop Party as new Apple Originals available on the Apple Arcade service today.

Then we’ve got the App Store Greats, older app store games that everybody knows, available for the first time as part of the subscription service. It’s silly to have an Apple Arcade without Fruit Ninja, Monument Valley, Threes!, Mini Metro, Chameleon Run, Badland, Blek, Don’t Starve, Reigns, and The Room Two.

It's Fruit Ninja, y'all. (Screenshot: Halfbrick) It's Fruit Ninja, y'all. (Screenshot: Halfbrick)

Finally, there’s Timeless Classics, which are the games us older folks expect in a video game arcade. Solitaire, Flipflop Solitaire, Chess – Play & Learn, Really Bad Chess, Good Sudoku by Zach Gage, Sudoku Simple, Backgammon, Tiny Crossword, SpellTower, and Mahjong Titan make an Apple Arcade subscription a fine gift idea for your parents. Or grandparents. Shut up.

Sudoku, duh. (Screenshot: Mobilityware) Sudoku, duh. (Screenshot: Mobilityware)

New games, new categories, new reasons for me to keep my iPad charger handy. All this for the same $US4.99 ($7) a month I’ll never remember to cancel even if I wanted to. Not too shabby, Apple.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.