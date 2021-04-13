Battle For The Grid Turns Street Fighters Into Power Rangers (Again)

Don’t call them Chun-Li and Ryu. The two new characters coming to fighting game Power Rangers; Battle for the Grid on May 25 are the Blue Phoenix Ranger and the Crimson Hawk Ranger.

Following up on the 2018 addition of Ryu, Chun-Li, Akuma, Cammy, and M. Bison to mobile brawler Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, developer nWay now brings a pair of Capcom legends to its console and PC. Announced earlier today via IGN, the Street Fighter DLC Pack (awesome name) adds Blue Phoenix and Crimson Hawk to the game’s roster together with mysterious “exclusive skins,” or the pair can be purchased separately for $US5.99 ($8) each, which is slightly cheaper but doesn’t get you those tantalising “revealed at a later date” skins.

It’s nice to see a fighting game developer add costumed versions of Ryu and Chun-Li instead of just cloning the moves into other bodies. Hopefully, now that these two are in the game, nWay can get back to adding my favourite character, Night Ranger.