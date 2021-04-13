See Games Differently

Battle For The Grid Turns Street Fighters Into Power Rangers (Again)

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: April 14, 2021 at 7:00 am -
Filed to:akuma
ansatsukenblue phoenixcammycapcomchun lifictional charactersfortnitem bisonpower rangers battle for the gridpower rangers legacy warsryustreet fightervideo game characters
Battle For The Grid Turns Street Fighters Into Power Rangers (Again)
Screenshot: nWay / IGN
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Don’t call them Chun-Li and Ryu. The two new characters coming to fighting game Power Rangers; Battle for the Grid on May 25 are the Blue Phoenix Ranger and the Crimson Hawk Ranger.

Following up on the 2018 addition of Ryu, Chun-Li, Akuma, Cammy, and M. Bison to mobile brawler Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, developer nWay now brings a pair of Capcom legends to its console and PC. Announced earlier today via IGN, the Street Fighter DLC Pack (awesome name) adds Blue Phoenix and Crimson Hawk to the game’s roster together with mysterious “exclusive skins,” or the pair can be purchased separately for $US5.99 ($8) each, which is slightly cheaper but doesn’t get you those tantalising “revealed at a later date” skins.

It’s nice to see a fighting game developer add costumed versions of Ryu and Chun-Li instead of just cloning the moves into other bodies. Hopefully, now that these two are in the game, nWay can get back to adding my favourite character, Night Ranger.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.