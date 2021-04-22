Behold, A Little Pikachu Photo Printer From Nintendo And Fujifilm

Nintendo and Fujifilm have joined for a small printer called Instax Mini Link for Nintendo Switch Smartphone Printer.

As PetaPixel and the official release explains, the printer makes it possible to print out in-game images and is based on Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Link smartphone printer, but with added Switch-themed red-and-blue accents.

Image: Fujifilm

There’s also a limited edition bundle with a Pikachu silicone case.

Image: Fujifilm

There’s also a dedicated smartphone app that Switch owners can use to print out photos. Simply transfer an in-game screenshot to the app, crop and edit, add filters and frames, and then print out Instax photos. Easy!

Image: Fujifilm

Image: Fujifilm

The app, a free download on the App Store and Google Play, can also be used with standard Mini Link printers.

Image: Fujifilm

The Switch-themed one will be out on April 30 for $US99.95 ($129), while the Pikachu bundle drops later next month for $US119.95 ($155).