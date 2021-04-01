The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Hitman 3 for only $69, a Razer Huntsman Mini Optical Red Switch Gaming Keyboard on sale for $158 and a Nintendo Switch bundle that’ll save you $150.
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch bundle deals
- Nintendo Switch console bundle that includes a Pro Controller, Paper Mario: The Origami King, and Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $599 (save $130.80)
- Nintendo Switch Lite Console bundle that includes Paper Mario: The Origami King, Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $399 (save $90.85)
- Nintendo Switch console bundle that includes a Pro Controller and a Mario game – $499 (save $150.85)
Switch game deals
- Animal Crossing New Horizons – $62 (down from $79.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $38 (down from $89.95)
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 – $59 (down from $79.95)
- Moving Out – $39 (down from $69.95)
- The Outer Worlds – $30 (down from $89.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – $57.04 (down from $79.95)
- Persona 5 Strikers – $79 (down from $99.95)
- Pikmin 3 (Deluxe) – $62 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – $58 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Sword – $63 (down from $79.95)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition – $24 (down from $49.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – $89 (down from $124.95)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $62 (down from $79.95)
- Xenoblade Chronicles (Definitive Edition) – $64 (down from $79.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair – $99 (down from $119.95)
- Nintendo Switch Carry Case – $14.99 (down from $49.99)
- PowerA Animal Crossing New Horizons Controller – $40.89 (down from $54.95)
- Sandisk Ultra 400GB Micro SD – $73.99 (down from $163.90)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4/PS5 game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS4] – $56 (down for $99.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS5] – $59 (down for $99.95)
- Days Gone – $20 (down for $99.95)
- Death Stranding – $24 (down for $99.95)
- Demon’s Souls – $99 (down from $124.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima – $49 (down from $99.95)
- Godfall – $89 (down from $124.95)
- Hitman 3 [PS4] – $69 (down from $99.95)
- Hitman 3 [PS5] – $69 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5] – $49 (down from $99.95)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – $49 (down from $89.95)
- The Last of Us 2 – $44.95 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – $19 (down from $54.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – $78 (down from $94.95)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5] – $59 (down from $89.95)
- NBA 2K21 [PS4] – $39 (down from $99.95)
- NBA 2K21 [PS5] – $69 (down from $109.95)
- The Outer Worlds – $29 (down from $89.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – $39 (down from $69.95)
- Resident Evil 3 – $24 (down from $99.95)
- Resident Evil Village [PS4] – $86 (down from $109.95)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5] – $86 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – $38 (down from $99.95)
- Star Wars Squadrons – $39.95 (down from $59.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion [PS4] – $38 (down from $99.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion [PS5] – $38 (down from $99.95)
- The Wonderful 101 (Remastered) – $27.05 (down from $89.95)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon (Day 1 Edition) [PS4] – $59 (down from $99.95)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon (Day 1 Edition) [PS5] – $79 (down from $99.95)
PS4/PS5 hardware and accessory deals
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – $91.66 (down from $109)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $56 (down for $99.95)
- Borderlands 3 – $15 (down from $49.95)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – $84.95 (down from $119.95)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare – $54 (down from $99.95)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $49 (down from $99.95)
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $68 (down from $109.95)
- DOOM Eternal – $49 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 5 – $19.95 (down from $49)
- Hitman 3 – $69 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $38 (down from $99.95)
- Just Dance 2021 – $39 (down from $79.95)
- NBA 2K21 (Xbox One) – $39 (down from $99.95)
- NBA 2K21 (Series X) – $69 (down from $109.95)
- Resident Evil 3 – $24 (down from $99.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – $38 (down from $69.95)
- Star Wars Squadrons – $39.95 (down from $59.95)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 – $30 (down from $69.95)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon (Day 1 Edition) – $59 (down from $99.95)
Xbox hardware and accessory deals
Other gaming deals
- SEGA Genesis Mini –$89 (down from $109)
PC gaming deals
Keyboard deals
- Alienware RGB Mechanical Keyboard – $148.05 (down from $329)
- Alienware 510K Low-Profile RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $231.90 (down from $369)
- Corsair K63 Wireless Cherry MX Red Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $187.95 (down from $284.90)
- HyperX Alloy Origins RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $160 (down from $229)
- Logitech G915 RGB Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard– $329 (down from $399.95)
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Green Switch Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $146 (down from $219.95)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Optical Red Switch Gaming Keyboard – $158 (down from $239.95)
- Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Optical Gaming Keyboard – $196.99 (down from, $225)
- Razer Ornata V2 Gaming Keyboard – $88 (down from $131)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gaming Keyboard – $348 (down from $399)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $260.34 (usually $329 to $369)
Mice deals
- Alienware Wireless Gaming Mouse – $79.99 (down from $119)
- Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse – $184 (down from $279)
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – $149 (down from $270)
- Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse – $109 (down from $169)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse – $41.98 (down from $79.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse – $79.72 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Naga Trinity Chroma Gaming Mouse – $124.99 (down from $169.95)
Monitor deals
- 20% off across a range of Dell tech with the code “PDLT20“.
- AOC 23.8″ Full HD FreeSync Premium Monitor – $264 (down from $429.90)
- AOC 27″ Full HD FreeSync Monitor – $218 (down from $359)
- AOC 31.5″ Quad HD FreeSync Premium Curved Monitor – $458.99 (down from $929.90)
- ASUS TUF 27″ Full HD HDR Monitor – now $517 (down from $699)
- ASUS TUF 27″ WQHD IPS Monitor (170Hz) – now $625 (down from $759)
- ASUS TUF 27″ HDR Gaming Monitor (165Hz) – now $551.89 (down from $699)
- ASUS 27″ FHD Eye Care Monitor – now $195 (down from $259)
- Dell 23.8″ Full HD P-Series Anti-Glare 24 WLED Monitor – $249 (down from $389)
- Kogan 34″ WQHD Curved 21:9 Ultrawide 144Hz Freesync HDR Monitor – $499 (down from $999.99)
- Kogan 29″ Curved 21:9 Ultrawide 100Hz FreeSync Monitor – $299 (down from $599.99)
- LG Ultragear 27” QHD Nano IPS Monitor (144Hz) – now $658.34 (down from $799)
- LG 21.5″ 75Hz Full HD FreeSync IPS Monitor – $151.75 (down from $254.90)
- MSI 24″ Curved Monitor (144Hz) – $289 (down from $329)
Other accessory deals
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset – $189 (down from $269)
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset – $129 (down from $179)
- Razer Kraken X Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – $53.99 (down from $89)
- RIG 500 PRO GOLD Headset – $99 (down from $129.95)
- Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 850W Gold Power Supply – $177.70 (down from $227)
- Turtle Beach Atlas One PC Gaming Headset – $69 (down from $89.95)
Hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X – $711.78 (usually around $750 to $800)
- ASUS ROG STRIX B550-E Gaming ATX Motherboard – $295 (down from $335)
- MSI MPG B550I AMD AM4 Gaming Motherboard – $270 (usually around $300)
- Samsung are offering up to $246 cash back on select SSDs
- WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD (500GB) – $147.41 (usually around $200)
Laptop, desktop and tablet deals
- Up to 40% off selected Dell gaming laptops and desktops
- Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop – $3,635.46 (down from $5,699.01)
- ASUS ROG Strix G15 R7-3700X Gaming Desktop – $2,299 (down from $2,699)
- MSI GL65 Leopard 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H Laptop – $940.44 (down from $1,599)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (32GB) – $199 (down from $249)