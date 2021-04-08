These Are The Best LEGO Deals In Australia Right Now

As far as expensive nerd hobbies go, LEGO is definitely somewhere in the top tier, only outdone by the exorbitant money vacuum that is Warhammer. If you’re a casual or hardcore LEGO collector, you know how pricey sets can get, especially if they’re a part of a major brand like Star Wars or Harry Potter.

It’s an expensive hobby, so a good discount is always welcome. Here are some of the best LEGO deals currently running in Australia.

What’s that? You want the big Harry Potter set? Well, is this gigantic, detailed replica of Hogwarts Castle big enough for you? This is the ultimate Harry Potter LEGO set, and it’s currently on sale for $519.20 on Amazon. You’ll save an impressive $130.79 off the RRP.

If you want to further build out your recreation of Hogwarts, the Clock Tower set from The Goblet of Fire is also on sale for $95, down from $139.99.

If the Hogwarts Castle is the ultimate Harry Potter LEGO set, the Mos Eisley Cantina set might be the ultimate Star Wars set.

This set is a giant recreation of the infamous hive of scum and villainy from the first Star Wars, and is overflowing with minifigs, some of which are exclusively found here. There’s figures for Doctor Evazan, Long Snoot and that bat-faced alien you only see for all of one second.

This set has had its price slashed by $80.99, so you’ll only be paying $449 instead of $529.99.

LEGO has spared no expense for this 1:8 scale model of the Bugatti Chiron. This Technic set was developed closely with Bugatti Automobiles, resulting in it having an absurd level of detail, both inside and out. It’s such a faithful replica that the W16 engine even has moving pistons.

The Technic Bugatti Chiron is currently on sale for $479 on Amazon, down from the usual RRP of $599.99.

The one set no LEGO Star Wars collection should be without. This is The Rise of Skywalker edition of the Millennium Falcon, so the selection of included minifigs aren’t as good as previous version. But a LEGO Millennium Falcon is still a Millennium Falcon, and this one is currently on sale for $197, down from $249.99.

I’m surprised there aren’t more Stranger Things LEGO sets available, but the only one that does exist is still pretty great. It includes the core cast for the show’s first season (sorry, Steve Harrington fans), and depicts the normal and Upside Down versions of the Byers house. There’s no “right-way up”, so you can flip it around whenever you feel like it.

You can save yourself $87.99 off this Stranger Things LEGO set and pick it up for $262 over at Amazon.

I dig the concept of the LEGO Art series. As an adult, your LEGO purchases are usually based on picking up sets you can display in your room or around your house, so why not grab something that is designed to be a decoration? My only issue is that I don’t know if I can validate dropping $179.99 on one of these.

However, you can currently pick up the the Sith edition of the LEGO Art Star Wars series for $99, which is much better value.

Lego Super Mario sets

While your mileage may vary with the actual playability of the LEGO Super Mario sets, you can’t deny that they did a great job of translating the various Mario settings and characters into LEGO. Released last year, I’d say the biggest turn off for this series was the fairly expensive price tags – especially the starter set, which is the only way you can get a Mario figure.

The good news is, a few of these LEGO sets are currently on sale over at Amazon, for prices that are easier to justify: