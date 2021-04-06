The Best Switch Game Deals From The April Nintendo eShop Sale

It’s a brand new month and you know what that means: video game sales! Yes, you may already have hoards of games waiting for you to dive in, but there’s no better feeling than grabbing a new game for a bargain. Luckily, Nintendo is coming in clutch this April with a killer new sale on major first party and indie Switch games.

If you’re looking to nab cheap first party Nintendo titles, Splatoon 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Party, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and others are going for $53.30 (which is about as cheap as these games get). Then you’ve got excellent fighter Dragon Ball FighterZ going for $14.39 and other treasures like the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy going for $34.98.

Wildly, another deal you can grab is Ghostrunner for just $14.98. At that price, the game’s a total steal.

For spookier times, you can also pick up Doom Eternal for $39.95, Diablo III Eternal Collection for $44.97 or Graveyard Keeper for $14.99 — but there’s also plenty more where that came from.

To save yourself navigating the Nintendo Switch’s cumbersome eShop, we’ve gathered a few of the best deals below. If you’re looking for a solid afternoon of entertainment, look no further than these gems.

ARMS – $53.30

Ashen – $18.89

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $27.98

Castlevania Collection. – $7.50

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $34.98

CTR: Crash Team Racing – $34.98

Diablo III Eternal Collection – $44.97

Donut County – $5.39

Doom Eternal – $39.95

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $14.39

Ghostrunner – $14.98

Immortals Fenyx Rising – $44.97

Kentucky Route Zero – $20.39

Kirby: Star Allies – $53.30

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $22.48

Lego DC Villains Deluxe Edition – $27.48

Mario Tennis Aces – $53.30

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $22.18

Mortal Kombat 11 – $27.98

New ‘n’ Tasty: Oddworld: Abe’s Odysee – $15.00

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – $15.14

Snipperclips – $21.00

Splatoon 2 – $53.30

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $34.98

Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $53.30

Super Mario Party – $53.30

Syberia 1 & 2 – $2.41

Tales from the Borderlands – $30.36

Terraria – $29.97

Ultimate Chicken Horse – $13.50

If you want to view all 1,000+ games currently on sale, you’ll need to visit the Nintendo deals hub on your Switch console. You can also search individual games via the eShop price tracker.

There are plenty of goodies out there, and we wish you luck in your hunt!