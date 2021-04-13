See Games Differently

Big Bowser Penis Has Been Removed From Patreon

Luke Plunkett

Published 58 mins ago: April 13, 2021 at 10:35 am -
Filed to:bowser
fictional turtlespatreonvideo game characters
Big Bowser Penis Has Been Removed From Patreon
Image: Kotaku
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

AkkoArcade is a 3D modeller who specialises in adult props for NSFW Source filmmaker clips. Earlier this week one of their creations — a large, veiny dick intended for use with Bowser movies — has had to be removed from Patreon after a takedown notice was issued against it.

As The Daily Dot report, the model — called Bowser Standalone Prop — had to be removed after a copyright claim was made by a party claiming to be Nintendo of America. Whether it was actually Nintendo of America or just someone fucking around is unknown, but the fact remains that since the notice was issued, Patreon had to ask to have it taken down.

It’s not gone, of course; the offending model has only been removed from Patreon, and the creator has simply reuploaded it somewhere else.

Shame. The spiked balls were a nice touch.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.