Big Bowser Penis Has Been Removed From Patreon

AkkoArcade is a 3D modeller who specialises in adult props for NSFW Source filmmaker clips. Earlier this week one of their creations — a large, veiny dick intended for use with Bowser movies — has had to be removed from Patreon after a takedown notice was issued against it.

WARNING: NSFW IMAGERY BELOW

As The Daily Dot report, the model — called Bowser Standalone Prop — had to be removed after a copyright claim was made by a party claiming to be Nintendo of America. Whether it was actually Nintendo of America or just someone fucking around is unknown, but the fact remains that since the notice was issued, Patreon had to ask to have it taken down.

This peepee got claimed by Nin tendo. pic.twitter.com/ME1AnBz7dk — akkoarcade (@akkoarcade) April 10, 2021

It’s not gone, of course; the offending model has only been removed from Patreon, and the creator has simply reuploaded it somewhere else.

Shame. The spiked balls were a nice touch.