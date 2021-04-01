Borderlands 3 Finally Gives Players Something Good To Spend All That Eridium On

Borderlands 3’s upcoming Director’s Cut expansion brings many updates, but the most exciting bit combines two things players have been requesting for years: something to spend Eridium on and a way to reroll equipment bonuses.

Gearbox announced today that Borderlands 3 will get two new vending machines when the Director’s Cut update drops next Thursday. While the secret, teleporting, Legendary-stocking black market sounds neat, the one I’m most looking forward to — or rather would be looking forward to if I was still actively playing the game — is Crazy Earl’s Reroll.

“Crazy Earl’s Reroll is a huge boon to Vault Hunters looking to get the most out of their gear,” Gearbox wrote. “By spending some of your precious Eridium, Crazy Earl’s contraption will replace the existing Anointment on an item.”

Anointments are some of the most important equipment bonuses in Borderlands 3. They add random effects to weapons, shields, and grenade mods, some of which are class-based and some beneficial no matter which character you play. The game’s “Revenge of the Cartels” event, for instance, made it so that weapons could drop with an Anointment that boosted damage up to 300% on full-health enemies, which absolutely shreds bosses when used in conjunction with certain guns.

That said, most Anointments offer more mundane bonuses, like small boosts to movement speed or life steal, increasing the amount of time players had to grind for the perfect equipment. Now, diehard Vault Hunters will only need to visit Crazy Earl’s Reroll and drop some Eridium — which they more than likely have lying around in bunches after years of playing Borderlands 3 with little else to spend it on — to try their hands at a better Anointment.

In addition to these vending machines, the Director’s Cut update adds a slew of updated challenges and side missions as well as a new raid boss, Hemovorous the Invincible, to Borderlands 3. It will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Stadia on April 8.