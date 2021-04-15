See Games Differently

Brie Larson’s Fortnite Loadout Is A Thing You Can Buy Now

Mike Fahey

Published 49 mins ago: April 15, 2021 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:actors
actressesbriebrie larsonhuman interestmarvelthe bushranger
It's so pretty and purply. (Image: Epic Games)
Captain Marvel plays Fortnite and now, for the price of 2,000 V-Bucks, you can have her stuff. Brie Larson’s Locker Bundle brings a beautiful new redeco of the Bushranger skin in the purple and green of Larson’s Fortnite squad, the Bush Babies.

As celebrity skins go, Larson picked a nice one. Look how happy that Bushranger is, with its mushroom bandolier and its “BB” necklace. The bundle also comes with a Buzzy Bag, the Honey Hitters harvesting tool, and two emotes, Freemix and Glitter. An oddly shiny Larson took to Twitter to excitedly announce her Fortnite stuff.

Sadly, Brie’s jacket is not for sale.

Back to Login? Click here

