Brie Larson’s Fortnite Loadout Is A Thing You Can Buy Now

Captain Marvel plays Fortnite and now, for the price of 2,000 V-Bucks, you can have her stuff. Brie Larson’s Locker Bundle brings a beautiful new redeco of the Bushranger skin in the purple and green of Larson’s Fortnite squad, the Bush Babies.

As celebrity skins go, Larson picked a nice one. Look how happy that Bushranger is, with its mushroom bandolier and its “BB” necklace. The bundle also comes with a Buzzy Bag, the Honey Hitters harvesting tool, and two emotes, Freemix and Glitter. An oddly shiny Larson took to Twitter to excitedly announce her Fortnite stuff.

A moment I will *forever* cherish… introducing my Fortnite Locker, inspired by my real life squad – The Bush Babies! What items are must-haves in your locker? #EpicPartner @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/hRucOvaeUA — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 15, 2021

Sadly, Brie’s jacket is not for sale.