Come Find Out If Returnal Is Worth Your $108

Returnal is cool as hell, but it’s something you should see and hear for yourself. And since I’m allowed to show off *checks notes* a chunk from the opening, you might as well find out if that experience is for you.

It’s more important than ever these days to get a gauge on whether you should drop $100-plus on new releases. I’ve really liked Returnal so far, but I can totally understand why people might be reluctant. Going from $69 or $79 for new video games to $108 or more (as was the case with Demon’s Souls) is a lot to swallow. So it’s worth testing the waters before jumping in, and this afternoon we’ll do that for you with Returnal.

Obviously, we can’t show off too much of the game ahead of its release. But before the game drops on April 30, I can livestream gameplay from the first couple of areas. If I can survive that far, anyway.

This all has to be done from a fresh save, so you’ll get to see what the early game weapons, artifacts and other bonuses are. If you want to tune in and you’ve got any questions, I’ll be streaming from 3.30pm onwards AEDT. I’ll be starting from the main PS5 menu, You can follow along below or directly through our Twitch channel. You can find the live chat underneath the embed as well.

You can join our Aussie Discord server too! We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of adorable folk hanging out there.