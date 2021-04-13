Crusader Kings III Will Soon Let Modders Create Same-Sex Marriages

While Crusader Kings III shipped with the ability for characters to have a same-sex relationship, that could only happen behind the scenes, with concubines and marriage reserved for a man and a woman. After feedback from fans and modders, that’s about to change.

As part of a blog post outlining some changes to the way the game will support mods going forwards, and hinting at what’s to come in the game’s 1.3 series of updates, Paradox note that while modders had briefly enabled “same-sex concubinage” a little while ago, the developers had to quickly restrict it “as part of fixing a concubine-related bug, believing it’d never been possible at all.”

“Since then, we’ve made changes to properly support same-sex concubinage, and it will come alongside other modding improvements” as part of the game’s series of 1.3 updates. “Further, we plan to support same-sex marriage for mods in 1.4″, Paradox add. “Due to larger technical risks surrounding it, it was not feasible to include that in 1.3.X; we need more time to test it to ensure that this support does not introduce bugs in the vanilla game.”

This is great! And mods are a good start. But considering this is a series that has let a horse become Pope and had Aztecs invading Britain, hopefully once all the systems are tested and shown to be working Paradox can do something official with this as well.