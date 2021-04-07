Crysis Remastered Now Even More Remastered

Just when you thought classic shooter Crysis was as remastered as it was going to get, Crytek announces a new free update that fixes a whole slew of bugs while adding new graphics modes for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles. Who is ready for raytraced 1080p at 30 frames per second on the Xbox Series S?

Along with adding the formerly PC exclusive Ascension level to console versions of Crysis Remastered and fixing a laundry list of issues, today’s free update gives next-generation-but-really-current-generation consoles several fancy new graphics modes. First, we’ve got the Xbox Series S which gets not one but two different choices for playing at 30 frames per second. Hooray.

XBOX SERIES S

Performance mode – 1080p – 60 fps

Quality mode – 2160p – 30 fps

RayTracing – 1080p – 30 fps

At least it can run Crysis. The more powerful Xbox Series X fares a bit better, with all three new modes running at 60 frames per second, including that fancy 4K quality mode.

XBOX SERIES X

Performance mode – 1080p – 60 fps

Quality mode – 2160p – 60 fps

RayTracing – 1440p – 60 fps

Finally, there’s the PlayStation 5, which gets an 1800p 60 frames per second quality mode. Personally, I’m all about that 1440p raytraced life.

PlayStation 5

Performance mode – 1080p – 60 fps

Quality mode – 1800p – 60 fps

RayTracing – 1440p – 60 fps

Sounds pretty nifty. The new update is live today and free for all players. And remember, if you’re playing the Switch version of Crysis Remastered, hahahaha why are you doing that?