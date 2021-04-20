Modders Have Found Hidden Quests And NPCs In Cyberpunk 2077’s Code

As the slow rollout of Cyberpunk 2077 updates continues, modders have dug into the game’s source code to recover anything they can get their hands on. So far, they’ve found hidden gig missions with broken source code, new quests, hidden NPCs and even deeper ties to Cyberpunk 2077‘s RPG roots.

Cut Gigs Save Game is a new mod created by romulus_is_here which contains four Gig missions found in the code that were previously inaccessible for regular players. Two of the missions involve car chases, but as noted by Eurogamer all four of them are in patchy shape. Some have missing dialogue, while others like the ‘Hothead’ quest is barely playable.

You can check out a playthrough of Gig quest ‘Concrete Cage Trap’, one of the working quests, here:

These quests appear to have been cut late in the game, but for now the reason why they were removed is unclear. Given the timing pressure behind the release of Cyberpunk 2077 and the extended delays to the game’s release, it could be these just fell by the wayside as the game was rushed to its final state.

There’s already plenty of gigs available in the game, many of which didn’t add much to the story, so they’re not overtly missed. Still, it is nice to see more content for the game, in whatever form that takes.

In addition to new quests, modders are also currently hard at work combing through endless source code files looking for hints at the future of Cyberpunk 2077. So far, there’s already been some major bombshells discovered including the presence of unused NPC files for classic Cyberpunk 2077 RPG characters like Garven Haakensen, the mayor of Night City.

The files are reportedly found within the ‘I Fought The Law’ sidequest alongside an unused ripperdoc and braindance performer, suggesting he was meant to make an appearance of some sort during this tale.

Other data miners have discovered new quests revolving around Night City’s prison system and files for Morgan Blackhand, who appeared in Cyberpunk 2020 and was previously part of Johnny Silverhand’s crew. You can see these discoveries and more over on Reddit, where players are currently discussing the significance of the findings and how they might eventually play into the wider game.

Given reports of crunch throughout Cyberpunk 2077‘s development, finding broken quests, unused NPCs and codes hinting towards a larger game is to be expected. As modders continue to work through the game and uncover new secrets, expect to hear more about the Cyberpunk 2077 that could’ve been.

This is likely only the tip of the iceberg.