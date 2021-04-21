Here’s Cyberpunk 2077 First-Person Sex Scenes And Genital Customisations (NSFW)

Some Cyberpunk 2077 fans have been wondering how extensive the character customisation would be. The answer is: you can customise your characters junk, ala Conan Exiles, but that’s not all you get.

This post has been updated since its original publication.

After introducing the basics, the rating mentions how characters can be customised with “various sizes and combinations of genitals”, and that there are sex scenes in first person:

Players can select a gender and customise their character; customisation can include depictions of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals. Players can encounter events where they have the option to engage in sexual activities with other main characters or prostitutes — these brief sex scenes (from a first-person perspective) depict partially nude characters moaning suggestively while moving through various positions.

Here’s the ESRB’s description on those same sex scenes:

Some scenes contain brief depictions of thrusting motions; other scenes depict a character’s head moving towards a partner’s crotch. The game contains frequent depictions and references to fictional drugs, including characters taking puffs/hits from a state-altering inhaler/stimulant; an animated billboard ad depicts a man snorting speed. Some sequences allow the player to drink alcoholic beverages repeatedly until the screen distorts; player’s character can also drive cars while drunk. The words “f**k” and “c*nt” appear in the dialogue.

The easiest way to trigger these scenes is to head to Jig Jig Street, the red light district of Cyberpunk 2077. You’ll be in this area anyway — one of the city’s key fixers operates out of the district — and as you stroll past, you’ll come across a couple of sex workers who will then take you back to their apartment.

From there, there’s no more player interaction. It’s a guided cut scene that plays out pretty much like scene described above, going through various positions and motions, but never really showing any explicit detail.

It’s not the only romantic opportunity available in the game. For instance, if you take the opportunity to meet the Militech agent, Meredith Stout, at the beginning of the game, you can receive a text message from her later on. I can’t confirm whether it’s locked depending on how your version of V presents in-game.

Because Stout’s a known character, her scene plays out differently — or more upfront, given your entrance into the room is a little more interactive.

Let’s just say: Stout’s not dressed in her usual Militech garb.

In case the giant Video Game Loot icon is in the way: yes, that’s a big dildo. That’s actually the least unusual thing about this scene, because there are dildos everywhere in Cyberpunk 2077.

The scene features a couple of the same positions, a different voice actor but also a slightly different approach. It’s a little more intimate, although there’s no conversation or foreplay or anything that you might expect from normal, natural sex. Like Night City itself, the sex scenes are very transactional.

Because my playthrough has been with a female V, and because the game is such an overwhelming, enormous beast, I can’t tell you yet how the scenes play out from a male V’s perspective. I can confirm at least that you will see your own character naked at least once in normal gameplay, although you have the option of stripping your character bare and running through the streets at any point.

And by the way, remember Meredith’s dildo from earlier? Don’t ignore that, because that’s one of the strongest melee weapons you can equip at this stage in the game. No, seriously.

Also, it’s called Sir John Phallustiff.

As for the character creator, here’s what you’ll be presented with. We’re getting into full junk territory here; you have been warned.

There’s two penis options and just one vagina option, with the choice of circumsised, uncircumised, and three penis size options within that. There wasn’t any moment in my playthrough where you could actually see V’s genitalia on full display; if anything, the only time you got an indication of what a vagina in Cyberpunk 2077 actually looks like was on another character later on. (I won’t be mentioning the circumstances because that’s a little too spoilery, even for the context of this story.)

But this isn’t a definitive list of all the characters and instances where V can get dirty. Cyberpunk 2077 is an enormous, enormous game. The main story isn’t that long for a AAA game this size — you can blast through it in about 35 to 40 hours, according to some reports — but the amount of side quests and characters to see and do means there’s a good chance you’ll find cut scenes that don’t quite match the ones outlined above.

If you want to view the cut scenes in full, here’s a video showing the uncensored versions in full (obviously NSFW). You’ll probably have to click through to YouTube directly, mind you, as it’ll be age-restricted.