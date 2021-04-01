See Games Differently

Disco Elysium Is Basically Banned In Australia, But Steam Is Like Fuck It, We’ll Keep Selling It Anyway

5

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: April 1, 2021 at 11:06 am -
Image: Disco Elysium
Even though it’s officially refused classification in Australia, it doesn’t look like Steam has paid much attention to Disco ElysiumA Final Cut‘s ban because Aussies can still buy it as of this morning.

The RPG, which has gotten a huge update this morning with new content, voice-overs, controller support, new political vision quests and a hardcore mode, is still being sold through Steam to Australians. The game is officially supposed to be unavailable, with the Classification Board finding that a game that lets you split bags of coke with underage kids and specifically offers achievements and quests for doing speed was absolutely not going to fly under Australian guidelines.

Still, that hasn’t stopped Steam from selling Disco Elysium to Australians as of this morning. What’s interesting is that The Final Cut is now the only version of Disco Elysium listed on Steam, rather than a second app (as some games have done, like Divinity: Original Sin).

Given that Kotaku Australia understood that Disco Elysium‘s developer, publisher and distributor (read: Steam) has been advised that refused classification and unrated games cannot be sold to Australians, it’s interesting to see Final Cut still available. I’m all for ZA/UM giving Australia’s R18+ guidelines the middle finger. Everybody wants the system to change, including the Classification Board, but the Federal Government hasn’t done anything about it yet.

So, for now, we’re stuck with games like Disco Elysium falling through the cracks, both being sold online in an unclassified format in their initial form and then being unreasonably banned when they become popular enough to warrant a retail release.

This story originally appeared on Kotaku Australia.

Comments

  • I guess their justification is, well, only the console versions got submitted for classification and got RC’d, so this doesn’t apply to the PC version and they can keep selling it. They were already selling it when it was unrated, which is apparently not kosher, so they probably don’t see why having the console version RC’d now would make any difference.

    Reply

    • The reality is that the worst outcome for Valve here is that they receive a formal email from Australian authorities politely asking for the game to be taken down. Valve likely won’t bother to take down the game prior to then, and is almost certainly not regularly and proactively checking the Australian classification board website for relevant decisions.

      In the end, no Australian organisation is likely to have the time or resources to care enough to actually take the matter to court. Everything will be very polite and bureaucratic.

      Australian authorities have no shortage of targets, such as gambling and X-rated porn, if they do have the time to be trawling the intrawebs for opportunities to hassle people about breaches of Australia’s classification laws. Disco Elysium would have to be near the bottom of their list of priorities.

      Reply

  • Going from the bottom line, I’m guessing this is the US site post?

    In which case its hilarious that the AU post has a professional title you’d expect, while this one has the edgelord random fuck in it. Did you write both headers, Alex? Or did Editorial change it for the US audience?

    (Also funny since the split posts means the comments are broken up between the original and the dupe)

    Reply

    • Yeah, so the US pulled the story over to their page and wrote their own headline (which you can see has come down the pipe to our end). They rewrote the head so it makes more sense from an international perspective, whereas in cases like these I’ll take the liberty to more openly Australianise it.

      I don’t think it’s an edgelord headline, but it’s definitely a different tack. Anyway, we usually hide these posts as they tend to pop up the same day as what we’ve posted, and it’s just weird for the exact same story to be on site twice. But that’s a peek behind the publishing curtain, if you will.

      Reply

      • Might be a generational thing. I tend to find random F bombs on professional sites as being well… unprofessional. An attempt to be edgey and hip in the same ‘Hello, fellow kids’ way that led to Mass Effect 2 feeling tryhard at being rated M for Mature between Jack’s outfit and F bomb every other word.

        Of course, if it was Aussie it’d be c-bombs, since the courts have found its an inoffensive part of Australian vernacular. Used by my younger sister to great effect in our D&D group to describe the dice rolling bot.

        Thanks for the explanation, since it really didn’t feel like the type of header the AU team would use.

        Reply
