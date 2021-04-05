See Games Differently

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, As Told By Steam Reviews

Nathan Grayson

Published 1 hour ago: April 6, 2021 at 6:30 am -
Filed to:creative works
Image: ZAUM / Kotaku
A free update to a masterpiece? That adds full voice acting, new quests, and a slew other of bonus features? Gee, I’m sure Steam users are hating that.

I joke because Disco Elysium’s new Final Cut version might be the surest possible layup in Steam history. The original, released in 2019, was a role-playing masterpiece that outdid its own inspirations, like Planescape Torment, with a focus on smart, funny, tangibly satisfying writing and a timely reflection on a melting pot of political ideologies. Final Cut has opened the floodgates to new players — who I guess hate reading? — while freshening things up for longtime fans. It seems to have paid off; Disco Elysium’s Steam version has gained nearly 1,000 new positive reviews since the update dropped. Sometimes, it’s nice to just watch people talk about why a good thing is, in fact, good.

Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve

