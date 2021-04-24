See Games Differently

Do You See The Penguin?

Zack Zwiezen

Published 56 mins ago: April 25, 2021 at 4:00 am -
Filed to:ari notis
birdsclub penguinfictional characterspenguinvillains
Do You See The Penguin?
Screenshot: People Can Fly / Kotaku
I found something unexpected in a random cave in Outriders. It’s a formation of rocks and shells that looks a lot like a penguin. Or at least, I think it does. Perhaps I’m just losing my mind after a year of pandemic-induced lockdown.

You can find this formation of rocks in the “Wreckage Zone” area in Outriders. Specifically in a cave located towards the start of “Clearwater Springs”. This is a cave you run through for a few quests and the first time I ran by I stopped and noticed this penguin.

Screenshot: People Can Fly / Kotaku Screenshot: People Can Fly / Kotaku

When I played co-op a few days later with fellow Kotaku writer Ari Notis, I pointed out the rock formation and he agreed. It looked a lot like a penguin. When I shared an image of this with others, they agreed that this looks like a penguin.

Looking around the cave, I can’t spot a similar collection of shells and rocks. It seems deliberately placed. If you created this cave or penguin, please contact me. Regardless, it seems clear to me that this is a penguin.

Screenshot: People Can Fly / Kotaku Screenshot: People Can Fly / Kotaku

But searching around the internet I can’t find anyone else who seems to see the penguin that I see. Have I discovered some super-secret Easter egg hidden by a bored level designer or artist? Or am I just overanalyzing a collection of stone and shells?

So I come to you, dear Kotaku readers, and ask a simple question: Do you see the penguin? Be honest.

