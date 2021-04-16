See Games Differently

Drink Up This Ghost In The Shell Japanese Booze

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 days ago: April 16, 2021 at 9:00 pm -
Image: © PR Times, Inc.| © Shirow Masamune / Production I.G. / Kodansha / Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Production Committee
Joining the likes of other geeky sake comes a line of Ghost in the Shell-themed stuff. Kanpai!

Previously, there has been Pac-Man, Yakzua, and Final Fantasy branded sake. Now, three bottles, each with characters from Ghost in the Shell, will be released in Japan.

According to Kurand (via Grape and PR Times), there is a light and dry-tasting Motoko Kusanagi branded release from Arinokawa Sake Brewery.

Image: © PR Times, Inc.| © Shirow Masamune / Production I.G. / Kodansha / Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Production Committee Image: © PR Times, Inc.| © Shirow Masamune / Production I.G. / Kodansha / Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Production Committee

The Batou bottle is a rich sake from Tamaasahi Sake Brewery in Toyama.

Image: © PR Times, Inc.| © Shirow Masamune / Production I.G. / Kodansha / Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Production Committee Image: © PR Times, Inc.| © Shirow Masamune / Production I.G. / Kodansha / Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Production Committee

And finally, there’s a Tachikoma release, which is the sweetest of all three. This sake was brewed by Hatsumomiji in Yamaguchi. It’s a small brewery that makes some truly excellent sake.

Image: © PR Times, Inc.| © Shirow Masamune / Production I.G. / Kodansha / Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Production Committee Image: © PR Times, Inc.| © Shirow Masamune / Production I.G. / Kodansha / Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Production Committee

Each sake is priced at 3,850 yen ($45.76). Personally, I’m probably most interested in the Tachikoma bottling because of the brewery making it.

If you don’t know much about sake, do read this primer Kotaku previously published — or pick up a copy of my book on the drink!

