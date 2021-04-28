See Games Differently

Earth Defence Force 2 Coming To Nintendo Switch In Japan

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: April 28, 2021 at 8:30 pm -
Filed to:earth defense force
global defence forcenintendo switchsandlot gamesthird person shootersvideo game consolesvideo game sequelsvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanvideo gaming
Earth Defence Force 2 Coming To Nintendo Switch In Japan
Screenshot: D3Publisher
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

This summer, Earth Defence Force 2 will be released in Japan under the title Earth Defence Force 2 for Nintendo Switch. Clever!

The game is based on the PlayStation Vita’s Earth Defence Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space, which was a remake of 2005’s Global Defence Force.

Soon, folks can shoot up giant insects on the Nintendo Switch and, as Famitsu reports, enjoy four-person multiplayer!

I really enjoy the EDF games, so this should be a hoot to revisit on the Switch. No word yet on an international release. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.