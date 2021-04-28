Earth Defence Force 2 Coming To Nintendo Switch In Japan

This summer, Earth Defence Force 2 will be released in Japan under the title Earth Defence Force 2 for Nintendo Switch. Clever!
The game is based on the PlayStation Vita’s Earth Defence Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space, which was a remake of 2005’s Global Defence Force.
Soon, folks can shoot up giant insects on the Nintendo Switch and, as Famitsu reports, enjoy four-person multiplayer!
I really enjoy the EDF games, so this should be a hoot to revisit on the Switch. No word yet on an international release.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in