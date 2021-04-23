See Games Differently

Evercade Turns Its Cartridge-Based Retro Handheld Into A Console

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: April 24, 2021 at 12:00 am -
Image: Blaze Entertainment
The Evercade is a lovely retro handheld that plays games sold in delightful cartridge-based collections. The Evercade VS is a new $US100 ($129) retro console from the makers of the original Evercade with dual cartridge ports and support for four-player local multiplayer.

The original Evercade retro console was one of the highlights of 2020 for me. There’s something pleasantly nostalgic about collecting cartridges in the modern era. Opening those clamshell cases, smelling the fresh plastic. It’s good stuff.

Such a lovely collection. (Photo: Michael Fahey) Such a lovely collection. (Photo: Michael Fahey)

The handheld system is lovely but the real stars are those cartridges. The Evercade VS console gives fans a new reason to collect what will be some 20 cart-based game collections by the end of 2021. The VS loses the screen but gains a second cartridge slot and room for four USB controllers.

Kinda want to blow on it. (Image: Blaze Entertainment) Kinda want to blow on it. (Image: Blaze Entertainment)

The system supports a wide array of USB and wireless controllers, including the one being packed with the console, which is basically the handheld’s controls in game pad form. The Evercade VS controller will be sold separately for those looking to assemble a full set of four.

Image: Blaze Entertainment Image: Blaze Entertainment

Now that we’ve gone through all of that, here’s a video that sums up everything I’ve just said.

Interested retro gamers can pre-order the Evercade VS at its official website starting in late May, with an expected ship date of November 2021. They can start collecting cartridges right now. They won’t be able to play them unless they’ve last year’s Evercade, but they smell so good fresh out of the box it hardly matters.

