Fallout 76’s Latest Update Includes New SPECIAL, CAMP Features

Fallout 76 is on the yellow brick road to recovery, and with new content added every few weeks there’s plenty of reasons to revisit the game. In its latest update, Fallout 76 is introducing a bunch of new features including improvements to C.A.M.P. establishments and the ability to play around with S.P.E.C.I.A.L. perk loadouts.

First, you’ve got your simple additions in Locked & Loaded: new armour, weapons, backpacks and consumables. This go around, there’s also some weird inclusions you might like to take special note of. For example, if you want to dress as a beekeeper, the new update has you covered head-to-toe. And if you want to take the weirdness to another level, you can also run around the Wasteland wielding a cursed rolling pin or a Deathclaw gauntlet known as the “Unstoppable Monster“.

Another major change introduced in the latest update is the addition of a secondary C.A.M.P. slot for players who want to build another campsite. You’ll still only be able to have one active campsite, but you will gain the ability to switch between them at will. So if you’re tired of your current digs, there’s now brand new options available for you.

And on the subject of choice, Fallout 76 is also adding in the option of retooling your stats and perk cards once you hit level 25. You’ll need to access one of the new punch card machines to make these changes but once you find them, the world is your oyster.

Locked & Loaded is the seventh major update for Fallout 76 so far and rings in the fourth major season for the game. With new rewards, new activities and plenty of shiny new things to discover, the game is a far cry from its incredibly rocky origins. The Fallout 76 of today is a much different beast than when it started out.

You can find out more about the new update and every new feature included on the Fallout 76 wiki.