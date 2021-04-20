See Games Differently

Fan-Made Portal Game Adds Third Colour, Which Allows Time Travel

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: April 20, 2021 at 10:35 am -
Filed to:games
human interestlinux gamesportalportal 2puzzle video gamepuzzle video gamesteleportation in fictionvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
Fan-Made Portal Game Adds Third Colour, Which Allows Time Travel
Screenshot: Portal Reloaded
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Portal 2 was challenging enough when all you had to worry about was space, but now we have to think about time as well?

Portal Reloaded is a mod, released just in time for Portal 2’s 10th birthday, that introduces a new set of test chambers and, more importantly, a new portal colour. You’ll still be using the old blue and orange ones, but the green one you’ll also get here will let you move through time, as you set up puzzles in one timeline and then move them along/solve them across two different eras, set 20 years apart.

It’s even got new voice acting and an original soundtrack. You can get it on Steam here.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.