Fans Build 3D Sonic Game In Dreams, And It Looks Fantastic

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: April 14, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:creative works
platform gamessonicsonic the hedgehogsportsvideo game charactersvideo gamesvideo games developed in japan
Gif: SONIC ADVENTURE: Dreams Edition
There are two tiers of Dreams experience. I know I’ve played it, and tried to build things, but then I see what other people can do with it and I wonder if we were even playing the same thing.

I mean…just look at this. Look at it! This is a fast, bright, colourful, very fast Sonic game, only it was made inside another game. I know this is nothing new, and that Dreams has been doing this for ages, but still, once in a while I see something like this and can barely process it.

If you’ve got Dreams and want to play this yourself, you can check it out here.

