Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Makes Its 4K Ultra HD Debut June 8

Mike Fahey

Published 1 hour ago: April 9, 2021 at 1:00 am -
Filed to:cloud strife
You can't see it here, but this cover is in Ultra HDR 4K. (Image: Sony)
With the rest of Final Fantasy VII being remastered, retooled, or remade, it would be silly for the computer-animated tie-in movie not to get its due. Today Sony Pictures Home Entertainment announced the 4K Ultra HD remaster of Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, complete with HDR support and dual-language Dolby Atmos sound. So fancy.

The new 4K release is a remastered version of 2009’s Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete, which added 25 minutes to the original film’s runtime, revised a ton of scenes, and dug a little deeper into Cloud’s development. All of that, remastered in 4K with HDR10, and new English and Japanese audio tracks.

The release includes two discs. Here’s what’s on them:

4K Ultra HD Disc

  • Newly Remastered in 4K, with HDR10

  • All-new English & Japanese Dolby Atmos audio tracks + English & Japanese 5.1 audio

 Blu-Ray

  • Feature presented in HD
  • On the Way to a Smile – Episode: Denzel Animated Film
  • Reminiscence of FINAL FANTASY VII Original Story Digest
  • Reminiscence of FINAL FANTASY VII Compilation Story Digest
  • Legacy of FINAL FANTASY VII Featurette
  • Trailers

Long story short, the pretty men flying through the air with swords will be a little prettier come June 8.

