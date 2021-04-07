See Games Differently

For April 1, Cosplayers Around The World Had A Convention…In Their Pajamas

Luke Plunkett

Published 18 hours ago: April 7, 2021 at 3:27 pm -
Photo: PJCON21
There haven’t been any cosplay conventions in over a year, which sucks! But when life gives you lemons, you can make lemonade by having a convention from the comfort of your own home. In your PJs, no less.

That was the reasoning behind Pajama Con, aka PJCON2021, an April Fools stunt — complete with website — that pretended to have a global convention of cosplayers hanging out in their pyjamas, but which by getting everyone in said attire and having them take photos and video…actually kinda became that anyway?

In addition to the cosplay, the event was also a charity fundraiser for Direct Relief, with participants and onlookers — which now includes you — able to donate from Pajama Con’s site.

Below you’ll find video from the event, put together by Mineralblu, while under that is an enormous gallery of images sent in by cosplayers, with their social media information watermarked on each one.

