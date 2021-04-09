Forget CG, Japanese Drink Company Shows The Magic Of Practical Effects

Drink maker Pocari Sweat has many a number of terrific commercials over the years. This latest one, which uses a bunch of practical effects, is one of its most impressive of late.
In it, Sena Nakajima is walking down the hall and school but then stops, turns around, and starts pushing her way through the crowd of students.
She breaks into a run, and the hallway gets surreal.
After stopping at the door to outside, she throws them open and runs out into hanging wisteria and a flurry of cherry blossoms.
This is all rather amazing, I think!
You can see the full commercial below.
And the main set pieces were all practical effects. Here you can see what the hallway looked like.
Nakajima had to practice her run. Note the safety gear as she got the hang of it.
Then, when it was time to shoot, there was stuff flying all over the place.
Which made things harder!
For this spot, an 85-metre (84.73 m) long, moving set was built.
As you can see, there was some wirework when the two students met up — and I’m guessing the wires were removed in post-production.
CG can create some truly memorable sequences, but there’s something to be said about practical effects — namely, I love them and they’re great.
