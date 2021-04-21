GameStop’s CEO Is Getting $230 Million For Quitting

In further proof that our current economic system is entirely fine and normal, GameStop CEO George Sherman — who is leaving his post in the Summer — will be getting $US179 ($231) million. Just for quitting his job.

As Reuters report, having crunched the numbers and gone over some of the company’s filings, GameStop probably thought they were doing a smart thing to save a buck or two and “decoupled some of Sherman’s pay from his performance last year in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic and granted him stock.”

That was when GameStop shares were worth jack shit. Now, they are worth a lot more, so much more that it has propelled what should have been a fairly “sensible” (by executive standards, and obscene by every other metric) compensation package into the stratosphere.

And get this: it could have been more, but Sherman “forfeited $US98 ($126) million worth of stock this month because he did not meet performance targets”.

Sherman’s $US179 ($231) windfall comes despite the fact his company’s share price is a literal meme, GameStop has closed hundreds of stores around the world and constantly endangered the health and safety of its employees during a global pandemic.