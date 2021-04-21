See Games Differently

One Of Sennheiser’s Cracking Gaming Headsets Is Half Off Today

Chris Neill

Image: Sennheiser
Sound plays a vital part when gaming. The more you’re able to immerse yourself in a game, the better your experience with it will be, so getting yourself a sturdy, high-end gaming headset is one of the best investments you can make. If you’ve been looking to grab a new headseat to replace that old pair with the falling-off ear cup, you can currently pick up a EPOS Sennheiser gaming headset for a fantastic bargain.

Sennheiser GSP 350 headset

Image: Amazon

As far as audio brands go, Sennheiser is one of the more respected names out there. While its collaboration with EPOS Audio was short-lived, the headsets that were born from it aren’t too shabby at all.

One of these gaming headsets, the GSP 350 is currently half off. That’s a huge saving of $109.50 from its $219 RRP. For a premium headset, that’s a hard-to-ignore price slash. The 350 comes with the ability to toggle on Dolby 7.1 surround sound, so you can really get the most out of a game’s sound design.

The noise cancelling microphone boom arm folds up and down, so you don’t have to deal with it being up in your face 24/7. It’ll also automatically activate the mute function when you lift it up. And despite their chunky design, they’re apparently quite comfortable to wear over extended periods of time.

The only thing you should be aware of before picking up either of these gaming headsets is that you’ll need a spare USB port to plug them in. This also limits their use with non-PC gaming.

Sennheiser GSP 601 headset

Image: Amazon

EPOS Sennheiser’s GSP 601 gaming headset is also on sale for $297.78. While that’s not a huge discount on its usual price of $319, if you buy this gaming headset you’ll also receive a free EPOS GSX 300 external sound card (RRP $129.90).

Compared to the GSP 350, the Sennheiser GSP 601 has impressive noise cancelling and sound isolation. If you’re someone who gets easily annoyed by the slightest outside sound bleeding in through your headset, it’s definitely worth considering. It also uses a 3.5mm input jack, so you can use it with your Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and/or Xbox Series X.

As far as external sound cards go, the GSX 300 offers 24 bit/96 kHz stereo audio or 16 bit/48 kHz 7.1 surround sound – though the latter is only available through the EPOS gaming suite.

To get this deal, all you need to do is add the GSP 601 and GSX 300 to your cart, and the sound card will be automatically deducted at checkout.

  • I’m a little torn on Sennheiser, but I’ll probably buy more of their stuff.
    Build quality/design is something that bothers me with them.
    I’ve owned a few Sennheiser things over the years and build quality has always been a little worse than I expect for the price.

    Currently, I have a GSP 500 (with GSP 600 earpads) connected to a GSX 1200 – both have some small issues.

    Also, take note if you get one of the GSP headsets! They clamp tight!
    I had a headache for a couple of weeks. The GSP 600 earpads are much more comfortable and really help with the clamping force, but they do change the sound a bit.

    Anyway, issues for me;
    GSP 500’s
    – I barely use the volume knob (I use the GSX one instead) but the connection in it is kinda sketchy (started happing not long after getting it) and I often lose volume in my right ear – a jiggle of the dial is required to get the sound back.
    – The ‘metal’ finish on one side is coming off and looks trash even though it’s never resting on those parts.
    – the cable is kinda meh – it has a king/bulge where it enters the end-piece – no soft rubber to ease it. I’ve got a cheap USB cable for my phone that has survived way longer.
    – cable port (cable is detachable) surrounding is a little weak; one day I managed to snag the cable and it cracked the flimsy plastic.

    GSX1200
    – Preset touch buttons on rare occasions it has a moment and won’t register a press for like 5-10 seconds.
    – Preset touch buttons will sometimes ‘stick’ after being tapped and register as being held down for a while and will save over the preset, usually after the above 5-10sec pause.
    – Cable ports on the back are a bit shit. My mic will often go ‘fuzzy’ and I have to unplug the mic jack and plug it back in. I actually think this is partly software.
    – Volume dial is a little awkward

    I had a few other issues with the GSX too but might have been my old motherboard – where I’d have to unplug the USB connection to reboot the device or the mic would sound like a robot. And one where sounds were playing (ie music) and I opened Origin, I’d get this super loud half-second burst of static that was ear piercing.

  • // While I don’t personally own a pair of these, I’ve seen nothing but good reviews across the board. //

    Did you even look? Because it took me all of a few moments to find some reviews that definitely aren’t glowing with praise.

  • in this price range id have to recommend the alienware aw988. theyre currently $311 on discount atm, id not recommend them for the listed full price of $415.
    they are wireless, but actual wireless as in using a wifi connection, not latency riddled low quality bluetooth. they are full over ear, no active noise cancelling but being over ear they reduce external sound anyway. comfortable pads. and the range is fantastic if you plug the wireless dongle into the best usb port. i can walk down stairs and outside the house and still have it work just as well as if i was at the pc. great if youre a smoker, otherwise, my mates like it for heading to the kitchen for refills without leaving the chat. perfect for watching movies or youtube, none of that typical bluetooth out of sync lips. whether you like these or not, if you want wireless, find one that isnt bluetooth.

