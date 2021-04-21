One Of Sennheiser’s Cracking Gaming Headsets Is Half Off Today

Sound plays a vital part when gaming. The more you’re able to immerse yourself in a game, the better your experience with it will be, so getting yourself a sturdy, high-end gaming headset is one of the best investments you can make. If you’ve been looking to grab a new headseat to replace that old pair with the falling-off ear cup, you can currently pick up a EPOS Sennheiser gaming headset for a fantastic bargain.

As far as audio brands go, Sennheiser is one of the more respected names out there. While its collaboration with EPOS Audio was short-lived, the headsets that were born from it aren’t too shabby at all.

One of these gaming headsets, the GSP 350 is currently half off. That’s a huge saving of $109.50 from its $219 RRP. For a premium headset, that’s a hard-to-ignore price slash. The 350 comes with the ability to toggle on Dolby 7.1 surround sound, so you can really get the most out of a game’s sound design.

The noise cancelling microphone boom arm folds up and down, so you don’t have to deal with it being up in your face 24/7. It’ll also automatically activate the mute function when you lift it up. And despite their chunky design, they’re apparently quite comfortable to wear over extended periods of time.

The only thing you should be aware of before picking up either of these gaming headsets is that you’ll need a spare USB port to plug them in. This also limits their use with non-PC gaming.

EPOS Sennheiser’s GSP 601 gaming headset is also on sale for $297.78. While that’s not a huge discount on its usual price of $319, if you buy this gaming headset you’ll also receive a free EPOS GSX 300 external sound card (RRP $129.90).

Compared to the GSP 350, the Sennheiser GSP 601 has impressive noise cancelling and sound isolation. If you’re someone who gets easily annoyed by the slightest outside sound bleeding in through your headset, it’s definitely worth considering. It also uses a 3.5mm input jack, so you can use it with your Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and/or Xbox Series X.

As far as external sound cards go, the GSX 300 offers 24 bit/96 kHz stereo audio or 16 bit/48 kHz 7.1 surround sound – though the latter is only available through the EPOS gaming suite.

To get this deal, all you need to do is add the GSP 601 and GSX 300 to your cart, and the sound card will be automatically deducted at checkout.

