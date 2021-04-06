See Games Differently

Please Enjoy This Giant Nintendo Switch That Weighs 30Kg And Is Fully Playable

Lavender Baj

Lavender Baj

Published 13 mins ago: April 6, 2021 at 4:45 pm -
Filed to:engineering
giantNintendonintendo switchthe casual engineeryoutube
Please Enjoy This Giant Nintendo Switch That Weighs 30Kg And Is Fully Playable
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Okay, hear me out: a Nintendo Switch – but make it HUGE. Sounds pretty neat, huh? Well, YouTuber and engineer Michael Pick (aka The Casual Engineer) has done just that and developed a 4K Nintendo Switch that measures a whopping 650% larger than the original.

Sure, it doesn’t fit in your pocket, but at least you know you’ll never lose it down the side of the couch.

I originally thought this was just a really cool mount for your TV to make it look like a giant Nintendo Switch — which is still something I’d be a huge fan of. But it gets even cooler when you discover that this is a fully functioning Nintendo Switch, complete with working controllers.

The Casual Engineer’s project weighs a whopping 29 kilograms, measures 1.8 metres by 75 centimetres, and plays on a glorious 4K screen. Although it’s not the handheld 4K console of our dreams, it comes pretty bloody close, if you ask me.

When pressed, the giant controller buttons toggle the same button on the IRL (and much smaller) joy-con hidden inside. Pretty nifty.

The only downfall is that it has lost the touch-screen function on account of the fact that the IRL switch has to be docked inside this bad boy to make it all work. But hey, beggars can’t be choosers in a world full of giant Nintendo Switches.

READ MORE
The Best Switch Game Deals From The April Nintendo eShop Sale

Sadly, the giant device isn’t for sale, so we won’t be able to get our hands on it. But that’s okay because Pick donated it to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital, which is far more deserving of ~the big boy~ than I am.

Michael Pick, I am begging you, please give us a life-sized Nintendo DS that I can jump on like the keyboard at FAO Schwarz. PLEASE.

This will be me jumping on the giant DS keys.

You can watch The Casual Engineer build (and play with) the giant Nintendo Switch below. Or, if you’re in the mood for some other content that’ll make you wish you studied engineering, you can watch other videos on his channel like this one about building the world’s smallest gaming PC.

Don’t let the name fool you, nothing about what this man does is casual.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Lavender Baj

Lavender Baj

Lavender Baj is a writer and producer at Kotaku and Gizmodo.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.