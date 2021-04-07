Hardcore Military Sim ArmA 3 Getting Huge Vietnam Campaign

There aren’t many games that are seriously based on the Vietnam War, mostly because, thanks to the terrain and the politics, it’s an incredibly difficult conflict to simulate. The upcoming S.O.G. Prairie Fire, however, is looking to change that.

Built within ArmA 3 using its creation suite by external developers Savage Game Design, S.O.G. Prairie Fire is basically its own game-within-a-game, including a narrated singleplayer campaign, singleplayer scenarios and multiplayer missions (including co-op).

Screenshot: S.O.G. Prairie Fire

Like ArmA 3 itself, it’s going to lean very heavily on authentic hardware, tactics and mechanics, and will be trying to recreate the US Army, Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN), People’s Army of Vietnam (PAVN) and Viet Cong down to their uniforms and unique weaponry.

Perhaps most interesting, though, is that like other ArmA 3 campaigns, this one is getting its own enormous, historical open-world battlefield (300 km2 in size) that’s going to include everything from fire bases to an airfield to cities to towns to rivers and loads of jungle.

There’s loads more info and pics at the campaign’s site if you want to read up on the project. It’s due sometime in the next few months on Steam.