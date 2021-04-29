See Games Differently

Here’s A Whole Lot Of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gameplay

Published 1 hour ago: April 30, 2021 at 7:30 am -
Filed to:ps5
ratchet and clankratchet and clank rift apart
Screenshot: Insomniac / Sony
Today, during Sony’s State of Play event, developer Insomniac Games revealed new gameplay footage from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the latest entry in the long-running series of oddball action games.

The 17 minutes of gameplay opens with Ratchet, absent Clank, alone in a metropolis (dubbed Nefarious City) that looks straight out of Coruscant. Ratchet’s seeking a way off-planet, and has to follow the dubstep to Club Nefarious, where apparently he’ll find what he’s looking for.

There’s wall-running, a dash move, and a grappling hook. Like fellow PS5-exclusive Returnal, Rift Apart makes use of the pressure-sensitive triggers to alter fire modes. The footage further showed off some of those much-ballyhooed dimensional rifts, which can zip you to new regions without a loading screen. Oh, yeah, and Rivet, the new playable character, showed up!

Check it out:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart comes out June 11 exclusively for PS5.

