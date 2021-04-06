Here’s Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

Xbox Game Pass started April strong with the day-one launch of Outriders, but that’s not the only major addition to Microsoft’s games-on-demand service this month. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next few weeks:
April 8
-
Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud, Console)
-
Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Cloud, Console, PC)
-
Disneyland Adventures (Cloud)
-
Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (Cloud)
April 12
-
NHL 21 (Console, via EA Play)
April 15
-
Rain on Your Parade (Cloud, Console, PC)
-
Pathway (PC)
April 20
-
MLB The Show 21 (Cloud, Console)
When the universe giveth, the universe taketh. The following games will leave the Game Pass library on April 15:
-
Deliver Us the Moon (Console, PC)
-
Gato Roboto (Console, PC)
-
Wargroove (Console, PC)
And a bunch of sports games available via EA Play will leave the Game Pass Ultimate library as of April 16:
-
Madden 15 (Console)
-
Madden 16 (Console)
-
Madden 17 (Console)
-
Madden 18 (Console)
-
Madden 25 (Console)
-
NHL 18 (Console)
-
NHL 19 (Console)
