Here’s Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

Xbox Game Pass started April strong with the day-one launch of Outriders, but that’s not the only major addition to Microsoft’s games-on-demand service this month. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next few weeks:

April 8

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud, Console)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Cloud, Console, PC)

Disneyland Adventures (Cloud)

Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (Cloud)

April 12

NHL 21 (Console, via EA Play)

April 15

Rain on Your Parade (Cloud, Console, PC)

Pathway (PC)

April 20

When the universe giveth, the universe taketh. The following games will leave the Game Pass library on April 15:

Deliver Us the Moon (Console, PC)

Gato Roboto (Console, PC)

Wargroove (Console, PC)

And a bunch of sports games available via EA Play will leave the Game Pass Ultimate library as of April 16: