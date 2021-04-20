See Games Differently

Here’s Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

Published 1 hour ago: April 21, 2021 at 12:19 am -
Destroy All Humans! (Screenshot: Black Forest Games)
The baseball game is the big one, but that’s not the only game en route to Xbox Game Pass. Here’s everything coming to Microsoft’s games-on-demand service in the next few weeks:

April 20

  • MLB The Show 21 (Cloud, Console)

April 22

  • Phogs! (PC)

April 28

  • Second Extinction, Game Preview (Cloud, Console, PC)

April 29

  • Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Console, PC)

April 30

  • Fable Anniversary (Cloud)

  • Fable III (Cloud)

When the universe giveth, the universe taketh. The following games will leave the Game Pass library on April 30:

  • Endless Legend (PC)

  • For the King (Cloud, Console, PC)

  • Fractured Minds (Cloud, Console)

  • Levelhead (Cloud, Console, PC)

  • Moving Out (Cloud, Console, PC)

  • Thumper (PC)

RIP to Moving Out.

