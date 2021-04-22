Here’s Some Returnal Footage, Straight Off The PS5

Returnal is the first PS5 game this year that actually looks and plays like a next-gen PS5 game. But it’s one thing to say that – it’s another to see it in action. So here it is.

The preview terms mean we can’t show too much of the gameplay, to preserve spoilers and key bits of Returnal’s story. But ahead of the game’s launch on April 30, I am allowed to show off some of the early footage of gameplay, so that’s what you’ll see below.

A big part of Returnal is the death-rebirth loop, and Housemarque are very much making full use of that for the broader story. You’ll also come across a lot of malignance throughout the game, which basically applies debuffs to the character until you complete a particular objective. There’s also large parts of the map which you won’t be able to unlock initially, which adds a bit of a Metroidvania element to the experience. The only catch is most of the things you unlock will be through multiple runs, so there’s the roguelike element to it as well.

One thing to keep in mind: Returnal is quite a dark looking game, and it’s definitely something that greatly benefits from a HDR display. Also: it’s absolutely April 30 and not April 20 — that’s my bad. (Reuploading and reprocessing HD/2K/4K footage on YouTube takes about 4000 years at this point, so please bare with me.)

Returnal is out for the PS5, again, on April 30.