I Want To Go On Vacation In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: April 11, 2021 at 6:00 am -
Screenshot: Ubisoft / @DannyBoi_2077 / Kotaku
This week on Snapshots, some empty areas, a few bits of urban sprawl, a nice looking car, a superhero shot, and a lovely landscape from Assassin’s Creed.

Gran Turismo Sport (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)) Gran Turismo Sport (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email))
Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email)) Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email))

I mean, once I’m fully vaccinated and I’m allowed to leave the United States. And I get the money saved up. I also guess I have to figure out a way to travel into the digital realm of the game…

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info. Here’s some more info about submitting a screenshot.

