I’m Extremely Here For A Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots Movie

Ian Walker

Published 1 hour ago: April 20, 2021 at 6:30 am -
I’m Extremely Here For A Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots Movie
Photo: Mattel
Toy manufacturer Mattel is turning Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots into a movie, an idea that’s so brilliantly idiotic that I’ll be first in line when tickets go on sale.

Vin Diesel is set to star in the film and sounds very excited, Variety reported earlier today.

“To take the classic Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em game, with Mattel as my partner, and align it with the kind of world-building, franchise-making success we have had with Universal is truly exciting,” Diesel said.

See?

The story of the Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie is said to involve Diesel forming an “unlikely bond” with an advanced war machine, kind of like Dick Cheney. There’s also a son in there somewhere, but come on, just give us Vin Diesel punching some robots and we’ll be set. Ryan Engle, who wrote the Rampage movie, is working on the screenplay.

Here’s another irony-free public relations statement from Mattel Films executive producer Robbie Brenner:

“We are proud to bring this iconic piece of Mattel IP to life on the big screen with our tremendously talented partners Vin Diesel, One Race Films, and Universal. Our rich library of franchises continues to yield compelling stories and we look forward to creating what is sure to be a thrilling action-adventure for the whole family to enjoy with Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots.”

The film industry, folks. It’s a beautiful thing.

