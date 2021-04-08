See Games Differently

Intel, A ‘White Nationalism’ Slider Ain’t It

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: April 8, 2021 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:autoplay
companiesinteltechnology
Intel, A ‘White Nationalism’ Slider Ain’t It
Image: Intel
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Intel gave a presentation at GDC a few weeks back, but I’m guessing nobody actually watched it because it took until this week for anyone to notice this absolutely absurd pitch from the company, which wants to use AI to monitor and censor “hate speech” in your online voice chat, and let users toggle just how much hate they want to hear.

It’s a service launching later this year called Bleep, which “is a user-facing application that uses AI to detect and redact audio based on user preferences”. Which basically means it will monitor audio as it comes out of your system, and mute/beep your speakers or headphones when it detects bad words.

It’ll detect those words using AI, but it’s the user preferences part of this that is the most hilarious/horrifying. Here’s a look at Bleep’s backend settings, and it is a technological hellscape.

Image: Intel Image: Intel

Feel free to fine tune! Would you like to hear people body-shaming you? Oh, you would? But only a little? OK, sure!

Image: Intel Image: Intel

So many choices! I deeply appreciate the fact I can only hear someone screaming white nationalist taunts down a microphone “most” of the time — sometimes you need a break, after all! — and will be thinking very hard about whether I want to toggle that N-word switch to its “on” or “off” position.

It’s ghastly that something like this ever left a whiteboard, let alone made it all the way into a major presentation, but then we’re years past the point where we should be expecting companies like Intel to think about anything except ways it can waste millions trying to use its own technology to combat deeply human problems.

Maybe there was a good intention here at some point. Letting people enjoy a safer online experience is, after all, a very good thing! But this, this is not the way to do it. Hateful speech is something that needs to be educated and fought, not toggled on a settings screen.

You can watch the presentation at around the 29:30 mark in the video below (though it should autoplay at that point if you click on it anyway).

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Which is hilarious since you just know the country Niger, Nigeria and other variants are going to be censored. “What country are you from?” “Oh, I’m from *BLEEP*”

    Not to mention all the rappers out there who will be bleeped once parents discover the settings.

    Bring it on, the great Censorship tide!

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.