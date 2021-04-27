See Games Differently

Japanese Popstar Teams Up With Square Enix For Some Fancy CG

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: April 27, 2021 at 9:30 pm -
Screenshot: J [email protected]
Koichi Domoto, one half of the Japanese boy band Kinki Kids, has roped in Square Enix for his upcoming solo album Playful

It’s Domoto’s first standalone project in six years, and the album also comes with a bonus short movie. So far, there have been a handful of teasers released, allowing fans to see how Square Enix mixes its signature CG with motion capture of the singer.

Domoto is a huge Final Fantasy fan. “I played Final Fantasy XI like an addict,” he recently said (via MyNavi). “I played it for about 7 years, raking up 900 days worth [of playtime]. 

If the clips are anything to go by, he looks right at home in the world of Final Fantasy — like he could be an actual in-game character. Have a look:

