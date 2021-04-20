See Games Differently

Japan’s Biggest Indie Game Event Will Be Held This September In-Person

kotakuinternational

Published 44 mins ago: April 20, 2021 at 8:00 pm
Image: BitSummit

BitSummit, Japan’s biggest indie game event, will be held this September in Kyoto. It will, however, not be open to international attendees, but rather, only Japan residents.

Last year’s in-person event was cancelled due to covid-19 and held online. 

“In consideration of the coronavirus pandemic, we will be limiting the attendees to developers, publishers, media, and sponsors based in Japan,” reads the official statement. “Because of the nature of the pandemic, we will monitor the situation in Japan and follow all guidelines set by public health officials to make adjustments for safety.”

Japan recently announced that enough vaccines will be procured to inoculate the entire country by the end of September. 

However, limiting the show to residents in Japan doesn’t mean international games cannot participate. “To encourage games from around the globe, BitSummit will be providing remote booths for officially selected developers with live support from staff on the event floor,” the statement added.

Game submissions will be opened until May 28. The event will be held September 3 at the Kyoto International Exhibition Hall, Miyakomesse.

In case you missed it, you can read my kid’s review of the 2018 event right here.

