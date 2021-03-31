See Games Differently

JB Hi-Fi Has Some Killer PS4, Xbox One Deals For $10 And Under

Image: Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
JB Hi-Fi is clearing out its back catalogue, and you know what that means — games going cheap as chips. There’s plenty of titles now on sale, including Final Fantasy hits, past WWE games, gems like Unravel and a whole lot more. While you won’t find any major new releases, there are plenty of solid choices in the $10 and under range.

For $5, you can pick up fun battler Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, Metal Gear Survive and Torment: Tides of Numenera. If you’re willing to fork out just a smidge more, you’ll be able to grab the Unravel bundle for $10, WWE2K18 for the same price and a bunch of other goodies.

These deals are currently available online, but you should be able to head into your nearest JB Hi-Fi and grab them too.

Here’s everything you should check out in the $10 and under range.

Games on sale for $5

Image: Torment: Tides of Numenera
  • Battlefield 4 (PS4)
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (XBO)
  • Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (PS4)
  • Extinction (PS4)
  • FIFA 17 (PS4 | XBO)
  • FIFA 19 (XBO)
  • Lords of the Fallen (XBO)
  • Madden NFL 17 (PS4)
  • Mass Effect Andromeda (XBO)
  • Metal Gear Survive (PS4)
  • Metal Gear Solid V (XBO)
  • NBA 2K14 (XBO)
  • NBA 2K16 (XBO)
  • NBA 2K17 (XBO)
  • Overrride: Mech City Brawl (PS4)
  • PES 2017 (PS4)
  • Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing (PC) 
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera (PS4 | XBO)
  • WWE 2K15 (XBO)
  • WWE 2K16 (XBO)
  • WWE 2K17 (PS4 | XBO)

Games on sale for $10 and under

Image: Shenmue I

  • Battlefield 1 Revolution Edition (XBO) – $10
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4) – $9
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PC) – $10
  • Farming Simulator 17 Platinum Edition (PS4) – $10
  • Fighter Within (XBO) – $10
  • Kormaia (PS4) – $9
  • Metal Gear Solid V (PS4) – $9
  • NBA 2K18 (PS4 | XBO) – $10
  • Rogue Trooper Redux (PS4) – $10
  • Shadow Of War (PC) – $10
  • Shape Up (XBO) – $10
  • Shenmue I & II (XBO) – $10
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4 | XBO) – $10
  • Stick it to the Man (PS4) – $10
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (PC | XBO) – $10
  • TOKI (PS4) – $10
  • Unravel 1 + 2 Bundle (PS4) – $10
  • WWE 2K18 (PS4 | XBO) – $10

There are also a bunch of games sitting in the $15 category like SoulCalibur VI, ESO: Summerset and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memories you may want to check out.

Head here to see the JB Hi-Fi PS4 sales hub, here for the Xbox One hub and here for the PC gaming hub. Note some games may sell out while you’re browsing.

Happy hunting!

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

