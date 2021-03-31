JB Hi-Fi Has Some Killer PS4, Xbox One Deals For $10 And Under

JB Hi-Fi is clearing out its back catalogue, and you know what that means — games going cheap as chips. There’s plenty of titles now on sale, including Final Fantasy hits, past WWE games, gems like Unravel and a whole lot more. While you won’t find any major new releases, there are plenty of solid choices in the $10 and under range.

For $5, you can pick up fun battler Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, Metal Gear Survive and Torment: Tides of Numenera. If you’re willing to fork out just a smidge more, you’ll be able to grab the Unravel bundle for $10, WWE2K18 for the same price and a bunch of other goodies.

READ MORE Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Is Like Doing Your Taxes On The Moon

These deals are currently available online, but you should be able to head into your nearest JB Hi-Fi and grab them too.

Here’s everything you should check out in the $10 and under range.

Games on sale for $5

Battlefield 4 (PS4)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (XBO)

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (PS4)

Extinction (PS4)

FIFA 17 (PS4 | XBO)

FIFA 19 (XBO)

Lords of the Fallen (XBO)

Madden NFL 17 (PS4)

Mass Effect Andromeda (XBO)

Metal Gear Survive (PS4)

Metal Gear Solid V (XBO)

NBA 2K14 (XBO)

NBA 2K16 (XBO)

NBA 2K17 (XBO)

Overrride: Mech City Brawl (PS4)

PES 2017 (PS4)

Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing (PC)

Torment: Tides of Numenera (PS4 | XBO)

WWE 2K15 (XBO)

WWE 2K16 (XBO)

WWE 2K17 (PS4 | XBO)

Games on sale for $10 and under

Battlefield 1 Revolution Edition (XBO) – $10

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4) – $9

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PC) – $10

Farming Simulator 17 Platinum Edition (PS4) – $10

Fighter Within (XBO) – $10

Kormaia (PS4) – $9

Metal Gear Solid V (PS4) – $9

NBA 2K18 (PS4 | XBO) – $10

Rogue Trooper Redux (PS4) – $10

Shadow Of War (PC) – $10

Shape Up (XBO) – $10

Shenmue I & II (XBO) – $10

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4 | XBO) – $10

Stick it to the Man (PS4) – $10

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (PC | XBO) – $10

TOKI (PS4) – $10

Unravel 1 + 2 Bundle (PS4) – $10

WWE 2K18 (PS4 | XBO) – $10

There are also a bunch of games sitting in the $15 category like SoulCalibur VI, ESO: Summerset and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memories you may want to check out.

Head here to see the JB Hi-Fi PS4 sales hub, here for the Xbox One hub and here for the PC gaming hub. Note some games may sell out while you’re browsing.

Happy hunting!