Just Another Day At The Office

This week on Snapshots, some extra photos from the past two weeks. I had last weekend off. To make up for the lack of screenshots last Saturday here are some extra cool ones today from games like Control and Horizon: Zero Dawn!

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: Matthew Riddle (Email))

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email))

Batman: Arkham Knight (Screenshot: Dallas Grey (Email))

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Wade (Email))

Office Worker: “Working hard, or hardly working?”

Masked ghoul: *screams for 10 mins*

Office Worker: Tuesdays… I get it.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

